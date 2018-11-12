Reviewing Paypal (PYPL) and Spindle (SPDL)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 13.98% 13.60% 4.90% Spindle N/A N/A -1,388.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paypal and Spindle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 6 30 0 2.83 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paypal currently has a consensus target price of $94.03, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Paypal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paypal is more favorable than Spindle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Paypal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Paypal has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paypal and Spindle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $13.09 billion 7.81 $1.80 billion $1.39 62.42 Spindle $80,000.00 9.33 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Summary

Paypal beats Spindle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

