Reviewing Prudential Public (PUK) & National Security Group (NSEC)

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) and National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Prudential Public has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Security Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Public and National Security Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A National Security Group 1.60% 3.92% 1.25%

Dividends

Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. National Security Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Prudential Public pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Security Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prudential Public and National Security Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Public 1 2 1 0 2.00 National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Public and National Security Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Public $111.53 billion 0.49 $4.25 billion $3.74 11.16 National Security Group $65.64 million 0.49 -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than National Security Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of National Security Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of National Security Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Security Group beats Prudential Public on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services. It also provides fixed annuities, such as fixed interest rate, and fixed index and immediate annuities; variable annuities; and institutional products comprising guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers savings and investment solutions; and unit-linked and collective investments, as well as corporate pension services that include auto-enrolment services. Further, it provides long-term products, which comprise pension products and annuities; investment bonds; with-profits savings and protection products; level, fixed increase, and RPI annuities; onshore and offshore bonds; and pension and flexi-income drawdown products, including corporate, individual pension, and flexi-access drawdown products. The company offers its products and services through an agency sales force together with various banks, brokers, local partners, independent insurance agents, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, warehouses, credit unions, and other financial institutions. Prudential plc was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The company's Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. It distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

