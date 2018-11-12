Riverview Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (RIVE)

Riverview Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:RIVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.
OTCMKTS RIVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402. Riverview Financial has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $14.55.
Riverview Financial Company Profile
Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities in the United States. It accepts interest bearing deposits, such as money market accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and noninterest bearing and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
