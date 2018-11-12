Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 32,687 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $56,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,195.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $293.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.39 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra set a $350.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total transaction of $360,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

