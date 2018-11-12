Rocket Pool Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00011466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00147278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00247442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $694.27 or 0.10891116 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

