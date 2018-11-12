Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 66,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 179,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $49.67 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/roundview-capital-llc-acquires-1128-shares-of-schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz.html.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.