Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,605.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.9131 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

