Royal Bank of Canada Raises Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Price Target to C$9.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.85 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.49.

CFW stock opened at C$3.94 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.59 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.25.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

