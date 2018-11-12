Ruffer LLP Invests $1.02 Million in Deere & Company (DE)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 64,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 479.0% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. OTR Global downgraded Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

Shares of DE opened at $144.81 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

