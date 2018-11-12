Ruffer LLP Sells 341,952 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,676,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,952 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 1.2% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $36,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $12,917,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $134,713,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $2,871,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,278,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JEF opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

