Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 124,251 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 991,100 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,398.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,410,100 shares of company stock valued at $29,005,668 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $3,450,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

