Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 191,913 Shares of Azul SA (AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Azul worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,907,000 after buying an additional 8,270,402 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,721,756 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Azul by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,846,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,563,000 after buying an additional 1,621,850 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Azul by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth $6,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.40 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Azul SA has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $35.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. Azul had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

