Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 9,778 Shares of Icon Plc (ICLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Icon worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Icon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,070,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,561,000 after buying an additional 121,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,475,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Icon by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $146.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $138.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The company had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

