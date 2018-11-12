SAExploration (SAEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:SAEX opened at $4.90 on Monday. SAExploration has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

