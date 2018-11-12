Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.21.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,350. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,322,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,063,000 after buying an additional 239,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after purchasing an additional 486,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.