Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 3.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $432,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 43,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 38.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.