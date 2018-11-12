SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS: SNWV) is one of 116 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SANUWAVE Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -2.39, indicating that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health’s peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $740,000.00 -$5.53 million -4.50 SANUWAVE Health Competitors $1.51 billion $108.83 million -180.64

SANUWAVE Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SANUWAVE Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health Competitors 658 2428 4589 222 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 390.47%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SANUWAVE Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -970.43% N/A -935.22% SANUWAVE Health Competitors -37.40% -66.36% -18.00%

Summary

SANUWAVE Health peers beat SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

