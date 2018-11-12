SAP (SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.19% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.10 ($132.68).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €91.13 ($105.97) on Monday. SAP has a 52-week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.