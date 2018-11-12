Sartorius AG (SRT3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.94 ($125.52).

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Commerzbank set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

SRT3 opened at €133.00 ($154.65) on Monday. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($145.00).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

