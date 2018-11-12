Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,974,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,218,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,652,000 after purchasing an additional 385,816 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,720,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,950,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,861,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

