Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Position Raised by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,682 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,005.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 172.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $31.19 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

