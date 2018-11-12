Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 102,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $69.76 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

