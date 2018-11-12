Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,764,306 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the October 15th total of 49,368,344 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,105,539 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on STNG. B. Riley began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $3.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,428,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 201,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,131,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 993,468 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.61.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.59 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -8.51%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

