Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 87.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 350.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SA traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 23,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,995. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.10 million, a PE ratio of -86.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.