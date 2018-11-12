Select Energy Services (WTTR) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTTR. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an accumulate rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.21. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $396.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.52 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nick L. Swyka acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 84.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,240 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 659,270 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 61.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 540,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,905,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

