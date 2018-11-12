SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SemGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. SemGroup reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SemGroup will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SemGroup.

Get SemGroup alerts:

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.71 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEMG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SemGroup from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

NYSE:SEMG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 119,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.89. SemGroup has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -787.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 10.3% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 394,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SemGroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 145,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SemGroup (SEMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.