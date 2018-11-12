Sempra Energy (SRE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.38.

NYSE:SRE opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

