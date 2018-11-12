SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 442,046 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 43,810.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,046 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $47,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-442046-shares-of-vaneck-vectors-semiconductor-etf-smh.html.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.