SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 363,267 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11,543.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,267 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Fortive worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,913,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 83,258 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 83,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 357,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $34,927.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

