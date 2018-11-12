Shire PLC (SHPG) Stake Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shire were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Shire during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHPG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $188.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Shire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.11.

Shire stock opened at $180.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shire PLC has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $182.36.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Shire had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

