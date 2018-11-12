Short Interest in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Drops By 22.1%

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,440,102 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 32,649,937 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,795,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ABBV opened at $88.79 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6,123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

