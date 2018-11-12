Short Interest in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Expands By 20.5%

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,397,274 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 18,590,529 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 13.45. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMMU. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

