Short Interest in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Increases By 13.4%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,052,067 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 16,803,341 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,198,009 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $104.61 on Monday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.30 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMB. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $393,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 77,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 252.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/short-interest-in-ishares-jp-morgan-usd-emerging-markets-bond-etf-emb-increases-by-13-4.html.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.