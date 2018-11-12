Short Interest in Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) Increases By 46.0%

Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,343,234 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the October 15th total of 15,301,730 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,584,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLB opened at $54.98 on Monday. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $64.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 109,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

