Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (MPVD) Drops By 33.7%

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,448 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 592,039 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,183 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of MPVD opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.52. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPVD. BidaskClub raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter worth $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter worth $194,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter worth $686,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 290,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

