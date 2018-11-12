Short Interest in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Grows By 23.4%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,360,546 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 65,132,129 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,984,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 56,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $37.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

