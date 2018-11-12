Shutterfly (SFLY) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SFLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shutterfly to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterfly from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterfly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of Shutterfly stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 2,514 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $182,843.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,843.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwayne A. Black sold 3,352 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $245,936.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,222 shares of company stock worth $3,731,954. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,595,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,143,000 after acquiring an additional 459,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after acquiring an additional 234,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,799,000 after acquiring an additional 221,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 219,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the 3rd quarter worth $9,418,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

