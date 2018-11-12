SI-BONE (SIBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.40 on Monday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

In other news, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

