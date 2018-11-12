Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 71479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (12.40) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

