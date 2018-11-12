Simon Dingemans Buys 8 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Simon Dingemans bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,561 ($20.40) per share, for a total transaction of £124.88 ($163.18).

Simon Dingemans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

On Tuesday, October 9th, Simon Dingemans bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,475 ($19.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132.75 ($173.46).

GSK traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,573 ($20.55). The company had a trading volume of 5,292,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Shore Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41.74 ($0.55) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,527.84 ($19.96).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Simon Dingemans Buys 8 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/simon-dingemans-buys-8-shares-of-glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-stock.html.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.