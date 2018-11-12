Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 196.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,264 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $36,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 438,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 77,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL opened at $19.82 on Monday. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

