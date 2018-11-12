Singing Machine (SMDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

OTCMKTS SMDM opened at $0.40 on Monday. Singing Machine has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

