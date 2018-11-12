Sirius Minerals (SXX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of LON:SXX opened at GBX 23.88 ($0.31) on Monday. Sirius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

Sirius Minerals Company Profile

Sirius Minerals Plc, a fertilizer development company, engages in the evaluation and exploration of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for polyhalite resources. Its North Yorkshire polyhalite project is located in the United Kingdom. Sirius Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

