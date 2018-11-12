SJA Financial Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up about 2.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned about 1.22% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $482,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $31.24 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

