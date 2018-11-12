Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 18,300 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Health Sciences worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAH. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

PRAH opened at $106.43 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

