Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nike were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Nike by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,134,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 545,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

