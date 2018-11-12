Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,200 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,725,000 after acquiring an additional 188,567 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 321,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 275,090 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,095,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,164. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Progressive to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

