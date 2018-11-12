Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.74.

Shares of ADSK opened at $135.55 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 114.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

