Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.79.

SWKS stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $3,126,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

