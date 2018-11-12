SLS International Inc (SLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,086,731 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 1,079,328 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,685,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of SLS International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of SLS International from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SLS International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.
AMEX:SLS opened at $0.00 on Monday.
SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23).
SLS International Company Profile
SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for SLS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.