SLS International Inc (SLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,086,731 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 1,079,328 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,685,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of SLS International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of SLS International from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SLS International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Get SLS International alerts:

AMEX:SLS opened at $0.00 on Monday.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/sls-international-inc-sls-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SLS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.